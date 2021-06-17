eBay Reportedly Ceasing Operations in Spain on July 1st

A Spanish news site says eBay will discontinue operations in Spain on July 1st, news that EcommerceBytes has not confirmed. However, eBay will not exit the Spanish market.

It may be a sign that eBay is looking to cut costs more aggressively.

Ecommerce News obtained the following statement from eBay (translated via Google):

“After reviewing the organization of eBay’s business in the Spanish market, the company has decided to discontinue its operations in Spain. We understand that this decision impacts our team and that is why we have carried out a joint negotiation process, reaching a beneficial agreement for both the company and the employees. We want to assure our community of Spanish sellers and buyers that eBay does not plan to leave the Spanish market and will continue to provide them with the best possible support, as we already do in other European markets ”.

Ecommerce News reporter Samuel Rodriguez said it would negatively impact the 19 eBay Spain employees – see his full story with context on Ecommerce-News.es.

Rodriguez founded Ecommerce News in 2012 with Pedro Pablo Merino, as described in this video from 2019.

Hat tip to @jordiobdotcom

EXCLUSIVA ❗ @eBayESP cesa su actividad en #España, hecho que será efectivo a partir del 1 de julio y que @Ecommerce_es ha podido conocer de primera mano. ¡Descubre más aquí! ⬇️https://t.co/CCeEXzbieR pic.twitter.com/ztaYSnDZIJ — Ecommerce News (@Ecommerce_es) June 17, 2021