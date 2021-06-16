Why People Are Increasingly Turning to a Side Hustle

One in three Americans have a “side hustle,” according to a survey of 2 thousand Americans conducted by The Harris Poll for Zapier. It found that 34% of Americans have a side hustle, and 61.1 million Americans (24%) plan to start a side hustle in 2021.

Selling online is a perfect example of a gig that can supplement people’s income – and the survey found that money was a big reason people turned to such ventures.

“Almost half of Americans with a side hustle—46 percent—say they were motivated to start it by the prospect of creating passive income, by far the most common reason given. And there were other financial goals motivating this trend as well:

33% said to have income diversity;

25% said to save up for a specific financial goal;

and 23% said to save up for a specific purchase.

Non-financial reasons for starting a side hustle included the following:

Do something fun, or something they enjoy—38%

Develop new skills—28%

Test a specific business idea—16%

Zapier also offered some advice for people who are considering venturing into entrepreneurship in this December 8, 2020, blog post. Included was advice about the sensitive issue of whether to tell your fulltime boss if you are working on the side.