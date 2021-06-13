eBay Penalizes Sellers Due to Its Own Glitch

eBay penalized sellers who sold orders on Memorial Day weekend because its system failed to recognize the postal holiday. Sellers who were handed “late shipment” defects spent time alerting eBay customer service and visited the company’s discussion boards to report the problem.

One seller explained, “Everything that sold on Memorial Day weekend got a late shipment defect even though they were all scanned June 1 by USPS and May 31 was a holiday so it doesn’t count as a shipping day.”

A seller who reported the problem on Ecommerce EKG wrote, “Check your Seller Dashboard. eBay is threatening to downgrade our seller rank from Top Rated to Above Average because 5 orders shipped on 6/1 have no tracking nos. BUT those orders do have tracking nos. eBay shipping labels were used to ship them.”

A seller said they wished eBay would put out a notice about the glitch to reassure sellers they were covered and that it was fixing the problem.

eBay eventually posted the following notice on a seller-facing page:

“A technical issue is causing your projected seller level and metrics to display incorrectly in multiple regions. We’re aware of this issue and are working to fix it as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

But the post didn’t explicitly say whether sellers would have to contact customer service to make sure their accounts would not suffer as a result of the glitch.

One person recommended sellers message eBay through its “eBay for Business” Facebook page. “Unless they fix it before the 6/20 evaluation many of us will be severely affected,” the seller wrote.