eBay Funds Discount on Luxury Watches Priced over $2,000

eBay Offers Discount on Luxury Watches Priced over $2,000

eBay is running a five-day promotion on luxury watches ending today. Buyers can receive a 10% discount on one watch priced at $2,000 or more.

Unlike many other promotions eBay runs these days, eBay is funding the coupon, not individual sellers.

The discount coupon PICKLUXURY is good for items purchased from the Luxury Watches category, and according to the promotion terms, “Eligible items exclude warranties and protection plans, as well as items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, Vehicles in eBay Motors, and Real Estate categories. Coupon must be used within a single transaction (and can include multiple eligible items), while supplies last.”

Shoppers must pay for their item by 11:59PM Pacific Time on May 31, 2021. The discount applies to the purchase price, excluding shipping, handling, and taxes.

Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.

Read the full terms for details and restrictions.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

