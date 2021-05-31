eBay: Apparel Sales Climbing with Growth in Pre-Owned

eBay said apparel sales are climbing, which it attributes to people returning to the office “as the world begins to reopen.” eBay said it’s seeing growth specifically in the resale market for pre-owned apparel.

Some statistics it published in an infographic as part of its report on Friday: men’s summer suits are up 108%, bridesmaid dresses are up 78%, and wedding dresses are up 59%, year-over-year.

It’s not just clothing, however – suitcases are up 140% since January. “As the world begins to re-open, spending habits shed light on what people missed most during lockdown,” eBay wrote in the infographic. “From off-zoom essentials to travel and luxury, shoppers are signaling a strong desire to splurge on the things that demonstrate their personal style.”

eBay executive Jordan Sweetnam published the infographic on the Seller Announcement board. “It’s not just fashion shopping, people are also coming to eBay to sell their high-demand goods, frequently items from hobbies that didn’t quite work out during quarantine.”

Video games remain one of the hottest cross-generational pastimes, he said. “We know that scarcity of new consoles may last for months, or longer.”

“We expect this retail refresh will last throughout the summer, and eBay has created a “ReOpen Report’ – using real-time data and insights to highlight the categories and styles we see currently trending,” he said, introducing the infographic containing sales trends.

“And while quarantine necessities aren’t fully going away,” Sweetnam said, “this report reveals shopping trends that demonstrate a new level of excitement, optimism and individualism as consumers get ready to get out there and make up for lost social time.”

You can find the post that includes the infographic containing data from April 2019 – April 2021 on the eBay website.