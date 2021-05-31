eBay Auto Parts Coupon Good Only for 5 Sellers

eBay kicked off a promotion for buyers of used auto parts, but it’s only good for items sold by five sellers specified in the terms.

The promotion offers buyers a $25 discount on purchases of at least $150 (warranties and protection plans excluded). The coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.

eBay sent an email to buyers on May 31st with the subject line, “Take an extra $25 off select used auto parts.” Clicking through to the terms on the eBay website, it explains the coupon “PARTS2SAVE” applies only to purchases from the following five sellers:

okautopartsms

yancey7777

unitedtires

bandrauto

jandjautowrecking

The promotion runs through June 14, 2021. Be sure to read the full terms for details and restrictions.