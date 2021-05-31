Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Auto Parts Coupon Good Only for 5 Sellers

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Auto Parts Coupon Good Only for 5 Sellers

eBay kicked off a promotion for buyers of used auto parts, but it’s only good for items sold by five sellers specified in the terms.

The promotion offers buyers a $25 discount on purchases of at least $150 (warranties and protection plans excluded). The coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.

eBay sent an email to buyers on May 31st with the subject line, “Take an extra $25 off select used auto parts.” Clicking through to the terms on the eBay website, it explains the coupon “PARTS2SAVE” applies only to purchases from the following five sellers:

okautopartsms
yancey7777
unitedtires
bandrauto
jandjautowrecking

The promotion runs through June 14, 2021. Be sure to read the full terms for details and restrictions.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply