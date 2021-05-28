More About eBay Letting Regulators Remove Listings

Earlier this month, the BBC announced that eBay would allow certain “regulators” to remove sellers’ listings without consulting eBay, if they believed the items were dangerous.

On Thursday, eBay published a formal announcement in the US about the new “regulatory portal” that appeared to give somewhat contradictory information.

In one place, eBay said the new online portal “empowers selected, trusted authorities from around the globe to efficiently report listings for illegal or unsafe items for swift removal,” but in another place, eBay wrote, “The online portal allows participating authorities to flag and take down a listing, outside of the existing consumer reporting facility on site.”

As we noted in our original report on the EcommerceBytes Blog on May 10, it’s a big leap to go from facilitating law enforcement’s removal requests to actually allowing regulators to remove listings themselves.

eBay said the new portal is in addition to its own extensive reporting system and proactive efforts to prevent the listing of prohibited items.

Among the over 50 authorities around the world that are “onboarded” are the US Postal Inspection Service, Westminster City Council Trading Standards in the UK, Bundesnetzagentur in Germany, and Health Products Regulation Group in Australia.

eBay announced the successful “pilot” of the Regulatory Portal and said it was currently in its “beta” phase, “with further functionalities including seller communication to follow in the coming months,” eBay said.

You can read the full announcement on the eBay corporate blog.