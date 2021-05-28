How to Get 2-Day Delivery Badge on Walmart

Merchants who use Amazon’s FBA fulfillment service get an edge by having their listings feature the Prime badge. Those who list on Walmart can get a similar edge if they use third-party fulfillment services that have partnered with the retailer, such as ShipBob.

Walmart will display a Free 2-day delivery badge for approved Walmart Marketplace sellers who use ShipBob (which will continue to support fulfillment for Walmart Marketplace orders outside of the Two Day delivery program).

The badge can give listings a boost – Walmart reports a 50% increase in conversion for products with 2-day badging, according to this week’s announcement that also featured a quote from Jeff Clementz, the Senior Vice President of Walmart Marketplace:

“Helping our sellers have access to 2-day delivery options is a key priority for Walmart. We’re happy to be working with ShipBob and see this relationship as a big advantage for our sellers and customers.”

Note that Walmart offers its own fulfillment service as well, launched in February 2020 and called WFS.

ShipBob says its fulfillment service is an “Amazon-like shipping experience,” and describes its pricing model on this page of the ShipBob website.

It said 2-Day delivery badging on Walmart.com is proven to catch shoppers’ attention: “Shoppers filter products with 2-day delivery and see “2-day delivery” badging in search results under the product price. Products with 2-day badging also benefit from higher search rankings.”

You can learn more about the Walmart partnership on the ShipBob website.