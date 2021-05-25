Poshmark Offers Reward for Using Google Pay Wallet

Poshmark is running a promotion encouraging shoppers to sign up and pay with a credit card through Google Pay.

The promotion targets shoppers who haven’t used Google’s wallet on Poshmark before – they must use a link in the email invitation to download Google Pay and activate the offer in the app.

Once they do, they must then make a purchase of $30 or more on Poshmark using the card associated with their Google Pay account. If they jump through those hoops, they’ll receive $10 cashback on their Google Pay account.

The promotion’s enrollment period is valid from 5/3/2021 through 6/30/2021 – if you receive an invitation, be sure to read the terms for details and restrictions.