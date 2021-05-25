eBay Invests in Billion-Dollar Trading Card Category

eBay launched a scan-and-list feature for certain items in its Trading Card category, one of the “verticals” it’s been focused on since last year.

eBay said the Trading Card category has been attracting new buyers – in fact, it said, doubling in the first 3 months of 2021, a period when it processed over $1 billion in sales in the category.

“As a leader in the Trading Cards segment, we’re continuously innovating and reinvesting in our platform to deliver a seamless and secure experience that empowers sellers today and inspires future generations of card collectors tomorrow,” eBay wrote in a post on Tuesday, when it announced the new feature.

Sellers can scan single cards using the eBay app (and the camera on their mobile device), and its system will automatically pre-fill most listing details. “Simply confirm the correct card and pre-filled details, add your own photos, and publish your listing. It’s that easy.”

The feature is powered by “computer vision technology,” and is available for collectible card games like Magic the Gathering, Pokémon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. eBay said it would enable the feature to additional card categories later this year.

If the news sounds familiar, it’s because eBay announced the new feature in mid-March with a projected launch timeframe of late April.

eBay has taken a “vertical approach” in Luxury Watches, Trading Cards, and Sneakers, and in February it said next up were Comics, Coins, Stamps, and Vinyl.

You can find more information about the new feature in Trading Cards on this page of the eBay website.