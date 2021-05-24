Etsy Adds New Fee in Parts of Europe Beginning July 1st

Etsy will charge sellers in certain European countries a new fee beginning July 1, 2021. It blamed the decision to raise rates on the cost of doing business in many countries, giving Europe’s Digital Services Tax as an example.

“Through this fee, Etsy will be able to continue supporting sellers, allowing you to make a positive impact on your local community,” it said.

In Monday’s announcement, Etsy wrote :

“In order to cover a portion of the increased costs of operating in these countries, sellers in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Turkey will see a Regulatory Operating fee on their Payment Account beginning July 1.

“This new fee is charged on the price you display for each listing plus the amount you charge for shipping (including gift wrapping and personalization, if applicable). Where applicable, this fee will also be subject to VAT charges. However, the total amount per order will still be fairly small. For example, a UK seller with a £25 sale will see a Regulatory Operating fee of only 6 pence on their Payment Account.”

You can find the full announcement on the Etsy Announcement board.