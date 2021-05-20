USPS Approved Jumbo Mailboxes to Fit All Those Online Orders

Sponsored Link
Ina Steiner
USPS
Is your mailbox big enough to handle your mail and online orders? The USPS showed genuine concern this week as it celebrated Mailbox Improvement Week, and it offered advice to online shoppers on finding bigger mailboxes.

“Replacing rusted hinges or remounting loose posts will help ensure safe and timely delivery of your mail,” the Postal Service advised customers. “Or,” it went on to say, “consider upgrading to one of the newer larger capacity boxes.

“Today’s newer mailboxes are wider and taller to accommodate delivery of items you’ve ordered online and reduce the need for notices left and trips to the Post Office to retrieve a package.”

It helpfully guided people to a page where they could learn where to buy the new Jumbo mailboxes, listing the following retailers: The Home Depot; BudgetMailboxes.com; Menards; TrueValue; Lowe’s; and Walmart (“available online and in-store”).

The USPS provided the dimensions of the Jumbo mailbox (13.63” wide x 7.75” tall on sides, 12″ tall at center x 16.5” deep), but it noted that those were the approximate dimensions – “each manufacturer may have models that are slightly different in their dimensions,” and it named the manufacturers: Architectural Mailboxes and Gibraltar Mailboxes.

You can take a look at the USPS website for a picture of one of the mailboxes showing 3 Priority Mail packages (obviously smaller sizes) and mail inside. While it’s bigger than a standard mailbox, maybe the USPS should think even bigger!

