eBay and Etsy Send Urgent Pleas to Sellers on Saturday

eBay and Etsy sent urgent emails to sellers over the weekend about legislation in Congress that the marketplaces say would harm small sellers and that Etsy says would put sellers’ safety at risk.
eBay warned, “Tell Your Senators Not To Harm Local Small Businesses!” in the subject mail of its email, and it said:
Under the bill, sellers would have to:
- provide online marketplaces with extensive personal information, including tax ID numbers and government-issued identification cards in order to be verified to sell on an online marketplace;
- certify annually – at the risk of account suspension – that their information has not changed; and
- publicly display their full name and contact information, including address, email and phone number, on each product listed for sale.
Etsy’s email also asked sellers to contact their senators about the bill that it said would put the privacy, safety, and security of home-based sellers at risk.
On a page on its website, Etsy stated:
“The US Senate is considering new legislation called the INFORM Act, which would require Etsy to collect, verify, and display seller contact information on product listing pages. For many home-based business owners, this legislation would mean sharing your personal information widely online, including your full name, home address, telephone number, and email address.
“Lawmakers have simply not considered how this bill would impact the privacy, safety, and security of Etsy sellers who run their businesses from their homes. That’s why they need to hear from you!”
An EcommerceBytes reader forwarded the email that sported the subject line, “Etsy sellers: Protect your privacy by opposing the Cassidy INFORM Amendment.” The seller wrote, “I’m thinking of contacting the Senators sponsoring this and asking for their home address and phone number. Think they’ll comply?”
Both emails linked to pages on the respective marketplaces’ websites that allowed sellers to easily contact lawmakers about the issue through an online form.
3 thoughts on “eBay and Etsy Send Urgent Pleas to Sellers on Saturday”
I’m TELLING MY SENATORS to pass a law prohibiting American Selling venues from Gouging us for more than 3%.
If you want to get paid for your stuff then most platforms and payment processors are going to want to know who you are so the first two points I think are being done anyway. Shopify will ask for a scan of your passport to let you sell. Not that any of that stops scammers from hijacking an account with poor password security and using that to rip people off, which seems rife.
But I’m against having my personal data splashed across every listing I post. I’ve had someone from eBay unhappy with the feedback they received turn up at my home in the middle of the night, so I don’t think that making that easier is a useful step forward.
In any case what problem is this brilliant idea trying to resolve?
In almost all cases payments for on line purchases are made by credit card. If there’s an unresolved issue, the buyer can just have the bank take it up on their behalf if the marketplace doesn’t solve their issue. Why does having my personal data help you as a buyer? Are you going to drive across the country to door-step me with your gripe?
All it means in reality is that I’ll get more unwanted crap coming my way. Endless spam emails and fake deliveries from people trying to create a phony track record of ecommerce transactions that they can then sell on to a scammer. Seems counter-productive to me.
I don’t have a problem with making sure that revenue is visible and people pay their taxes. Do the politicians want to give out their home phone numbers, addresses and emails on every document they publish?
If ‘yes’ then I’ll shut up.
You could include the fact that the bill provides an exception for sellers who work from home – these sellers do NOT have to provide their personal address or phone number.
They will be required to provide an email address ONLY. I think the bigger story here is how Etsy sellers are being misled by Etsy.