Bonanza Sellers Reap Sales from Recent Spring Promo

Online marketplace Bonanza said 40% of sellers who participated in the site’s recent Spring Community Sale received sales from buyers using the shared coupon code.

Participating sellers added the special coupon code to their booths and marketed the sale, and Bonanza promoted the sale on social media.

Bonanza also sent an email to past buyers to let them know about the sale and included a link to its Coupons & Deals page – so some sellers may have received a sale through the email marketing campaign even if they didn’t use the “SpringSale2021” coupon code.

Bonanza said it will hold its next community sale for the holidays, but noted that the Coupons & Deals page gets good traffic. Sellers simply create a coupon, and it will automatically be posted to the page.

You can read more about getting featured on the Coupons & Deals page in today’s announcement.