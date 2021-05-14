Amazon Is on a Hiring Spree: 75K in US and 10K in UK

Amazon is looking to add 75,000 employees in its fulfillment and logistics network across the US and Canada, and it will create over 10,000 new permanent jobs in the UK in 2021. It will also open 4 new fulfillment centers in the UK this year.

The company issued the news in separate announcements this week. Amazon made a point of noting its average starting hourly rate and sign-up bonuses in North America, as well as a special bonus for those who are vaccinated.

The locations with the most open roles include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin, it said.

Amazon Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment Alicia Boler Davis was quoted:

“We look forward to hiring 75,000 associates across our fulfillment and transportation network. Working at Amazon also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety, especially as we continue to navigate a global pandemic. In addition to the great pay and robust benefits available to new hires starting on their first day, we’re offering a $100 benefit to new hires who come to Amazon already vaccinated for COVID-19.”

And in the UK, Amazon said the new permanent jobs it was creating would bring its total workforce in that country to over 55,000 in 2021.

According to the announcement, the jobs will include roles in its corporate offices as well as its logistics operations:

“The 10,000 new permanent jobs Amazon will create in the UK this year will include roles at its corporate offices, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and operations network. Corporate roles will be available in offices in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Cambridge across a wide range of fields including fashion, digital marketing, engineering, video production, software development, cloud computing, AI and machine learning, and more.

“In operations, Amazon will open a parcel receive centre and four new fulfilment centres, as well as continue to expand its delivery station network, creating thousands of new permanent roles on teams including engineering, HR and IT, health and safety, finance, and those that pick, pack and ship customer orders.”

Amazon went on to provide more details about its plans to open new fulfillment centers in the UK this year:

“Amazon will open a new fulfilment centre in Hinckley, East Midlands, this summer creating 700 new permanent jobs. The company will also open a parcel receive centre in Doncaster and new fulfilment centres in Dartford, Gateshead, and Swindon that will each create more than 1,300 permanent jobs later this year.”