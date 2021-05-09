Amazon Reduces Fees for UK Multichannel Fulfillment

Amazon reduced some fees for sellers who use its services for fulfilling orders on non-Amazon channels in the UK. A spokesperson told EcommerceBytes Amazon reduced MCF Standard fees by up to 18% and reduced Expedited fees by up to 24%.

Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) is similar to Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), but sellers use it to fulfill orders from other channels – orders that come from their own website, for example. (“You sell it, we ship it,” as Amazon markets MCF.

As Amazon explained, “MCF enables you to fulfil orders from any of your ecommerce channels leveraging the same delivery speeds as Amazon Prime with 1-day, 2-day or standard (3-5 business day) delivery options. All MCF orders are 100% trackable with any tracking number searchable through our Swiship tracking website and on marketplaces such as Shopify and eBay.”

The new MCF fees in the UK went into effect on April 26, 2021, and sellers can learn more on the Amazon UK website.

In the US, Amazon is raising some MCF fees on June 1st, as we recently reported.