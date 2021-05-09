eBay Hires New Chief Exec to Handle Operations and Strategy

eBay hired another new executive with “Chief” in the title, this one Chief Business and Strategy Officer. Stefanie (Stef) Jay comes to eBay from Walmart and “will lead an organization that combines Strategy, Business Operations, Analytics and Communications.”

That describes several roles that had previously been held by a number of executives who are no longer at eBay, including the following:

Strategy : Kris Miller had been eBay’s Chief Strategy Officer and left in January 2020.

: Kris Miller had been eBay’s Chief Strategy Officer and left in January 2020. Operations : Wendy Jones had been Senior Vice President of Global Operations and left in December 2020.

: Wendy Jones had been Senior Vice President of Global Operations and left in December 2020. Communications: Steve Wymer had been Chief Communications Officer and left eBay in September 2019.

There has been quite a bit of turnover in the past 3 years at the executive leadership level. Among other notable departures are the following:

eBay replaced its Chief Marketing Officer (Suzy Deering left the company in November 2020) with longtime eBay executive Andrea Stairs in January 2021 who simultaneously took on the role of Vice President of Seller Community (Vice President Seller Operations and Engagement Marni Levine left eBay in December).

eBay replaced its Chief People Officer Kristin Yetto with Cornelius Boone in January.

eBay named Julie Loeger its Global Chief Growth Officer, a newly created role, in December 2020. (David Doctorow, “Head of Global Growth,” left in January 2020.)

eBay replaced its former CEO with Jamie Iannone, who, like Stefanie Jay and Jordan Sweetnam, came from Walmart.

Jay’s first day will be May 10th and she will report directly to Iannone. The teams Jay will lead “will have a powerful combination of assets leveraging data and insights for day-to-day operations along with tightly connected long-term strategy and compelling story-telling,” according to the announcement on the eBay corporate blog, which provided the following background:

“Stefanie possesses more than two decades of experience in global strategy, corporate development and general management. She joins eBay from Walmart where she was most recently VP & GM of Walmart Connect, the in-store and digital advertising business. Prior to that, she led Corporate Development and Strategy for Walmart ecommerce including its investment in China’s JD.com, and strategic partnerships with Google, Uber and Lyft.

“Previously, Stef spent 14 years with Goldman Sachs in the consumer retail and healthcare investment banking group focused on M&A and corporate finance. She also led client strategy for the CEO and executive office. Stefanie holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Columbia University.”