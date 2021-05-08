eBay Rolls Out New Unpaid Item Policy, May 2021

eBay sellers can now cancel orders if the buyer hasn’t paid within 4 days. In reminding sellers of the new policy, eBay updated one key detail:

“In our communication in the 2021 Spring Seller Update, we announced that you would be able to cancel an unpaid transaction after 5 calendar days. You will now be able to cancel the unpaid order starting on the 5th calendar day.”

Here’s the pertinent information in Thursday’s post on the eBay boards:

“Starting in May 2021, you’ll no longer have to file unpaid item claims or send payment reminders. Instead, when buyers haven’t paid, you’ll be able to manually or automatically cancel orders through Seller Hub or My eBay Sold.

“Your buyers will have four calendar days to pay for an item after they’ve committed to buy. We’ll proactively remind them to pay. If they haven’t paid within that time frame, you can cancel the unpaid order starting on the 5th calendar day.

“After you cancel the order, you can choose to have eBay automatically relist the item. You may also see applicable fees credited back to your account, in accordance with our fee credit policy.

“You don’t have to take any action to start using the new cancel function for unpaid items. This change is already available to some sellers. If it’s available to you, you’ll see “Buyer hasn’t paid” as an option when cancelling an order in Seller Hub or My eBay Sold. If you can’t see this option, don’t worry—it will be available to you in the coming weeks.”

You can find the full post on the eBay Announcement board.

Other changes announced as part of the eBay Spring Seller Update 2021 are rolling out, you can find EcommerceBytes sellers’ guide to the latest update on this page. Let us know if anything jumps out at you as they roll out.