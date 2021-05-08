EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – May 9, 2021

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Dear Ina,

I had a customer that bought some spendy and heavy items from me. I shipped them USPS in 3 boxes, 2 Large flat-rate boxes and one Medium flat-rate box.

When I printed the label, I used a blue felt marker on the area below the barcode and printed: HEAVY 55 LBS, HEAVY 45 LBS, and HEAVY 35 LBS on the boxes all being 1″ tall block lettering. I also applied a USPS supplied sticker at the top of the label that has “CAUTION, Over 35 lbs”. I also applied a 6″X4″ sticker that reads “FRAGILE – Handle With Care”.

Each box was insured for $450. $50 free through USPS, and $400 through ShipSaver.

I then purchased, through PayPal, the USPS labels and added Signature Required on each label for $2.65 each.

This was added because I didn’t want the packages just dropped off at the front door. I wanted them to be handed to my customer.

Well, 2 were delivered on the 21st and the 35-pound box had been dropped, several times, from the looks of it. The contents were all strapped down to plywood so they wouldn’t shift in the box, but, one of the items was broken in the drop.

I asked my customer if the Postal person noted the damage when she delivered it, he said he never saw them delivered and they were at his front door when he found them.

When I looked the tracking up, it showed it was signed by D B****,(customers name).

The next day the last box was delivered and he saw her and asked if he should sign for this one, and was told: “You can not touch my scanner”. And again, tracking shows it was signed by my customer.

Needless to say, no need to pay for extra service from USPS.

OK. Rant over.

Anonymous

