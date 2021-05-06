Etsy Runs Flash Sale But Only through Its Mobile App

Etsy is running a flash sale on Friday, but only through the Etsy mobile app. The marketplace sent an email to shoppers on Thursday advertising 20% off or more, with a subject line: “Tomorrow” bookended by trumpet emojis.

The body of the email stated the following:

20%+ off (only on the app)

Ready those fingers, one of a kind fans. Get the Etsy app to access our flash sale, happening tomorrow. Incredible deals on creative finds? That’s music to our ears!

While Etsy called it a flash sale, it appears the sale is subsidized by participating sellers. “Sales terms may vary. See individual listings for details,” the email stated.

Typically Etsy will make an announcement letting sellers know how to participate in such events, though we can’t find an announcement on its board about Friday’s sale.

It’s not unusual for retailers and marketplaces to run promotions designed to encourage shoppers to download their mobile apps.