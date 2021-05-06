Online Sales Grow in April, as Do Total US Retail Sales

Online sales rose 20% last month year-over-year, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. Comparing April 2021 to April 2019, online sales grew 95%.

As far as total US retail sales, they grew 23% in April 2021 year-over-year.

A Mastercard spokesperson said retail sales continued to benefit from stimulus payments, coupled with warmer weather and broader reopening across the country.

Steve Sadove, Mastercard senior advisor and former CEO of Saks, said “April’s retail sales growth reinforces that the American consumer is healthy and eager to spend, especially on categories such as restaurants, which have faced restrictions over the past year.

“There are a lot of factors at play including stimulus funds, pent-up demand, and the desire to reconnect with friends and family. The fact is that people are excited to gather again and they’re refreshing their look for the occasion.”

The research also showed that many of the depressed sectors in 2020, including department stores, jewelry and lodging, showed some of the largest year-over-year gains.