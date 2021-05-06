Sponsored Link
Etsy Updates Categories to Support Sellers in India

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Each month, Etsy updates categories and product attributes sellers use to list their products. Among the changes this month, it added new categories tailored to sellers in India. Sellers should note that Etsy automatically moved some listings to the new categories.

Among those changes: Etsy moved the Saree category from Dresses and made its own categories, and added new categories including Kurtas & Kurtis, Kurta Sets, Lehengas, and Salwar Kameez.

It also added categories for Diyas, Dohars, and Thalis & Thali Sets (Home & Living); Hand Chains, Jhumkas, and Chandbalis (Jewelry); and Dupattas, Maang Tikkas, and Matha Pattis (Accessories);

And Etsy added categories for Cricket and Field Hockey.

You can find other new category and attribute changes on this page of the Etsy Seller Handbook, including changes in the Accessories, Tea, and Gemstone categories.

