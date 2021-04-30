Amazon Expands In-Garage Delivery Service for Groceries

Amazon expanded “Key by Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery” to over 5,000 U.S. cities and towns where grocery delivery from Amazon is available. While grocery delivery became more popular due to the pandemic, Amazon cited a recent survey to declare shoppers will continue to use such services due to the convenience factor.

Of the 54% of Americans who said convenience was the most important benefit of grocery delivery, 77% reported saving time as a beneficial advantage, according to a survey conducted by Morning Consult, commissioned by Amazon.

The head of the program Pete Gerstberger said customers who tried Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery loved the service, “which is why we’re expanding it to everywhere Amazon offers grocery delivery.”

Here’s how it works:

“Eligible Prime members can shop online at www.amazon.com/fresh or www.amazon.com/wholefoods and build a cart just like they would for any grocery delivery order.

“Customers with a compatible garage door opener or myQ Smart Garage Hub can connect the myQ app with Key, then simply select “Key Delivery” at checkout for no additional cost.

“Once the order is placed, a trained shopper will fill the order, selecting products that meet the high quality standards of Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. Grocery orders are securely delivered by a delivery service professional, and customers can easily use the Key by Amazon app or the Amazon mobile shopping app to be notified when their groceries arrive.”

You can find information about “Key by Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery” on this page.

Amazon also offers “Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery” for regular Amazon packages.

You can find Tuesday’s press release on AboutAmazon.com.