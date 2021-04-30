Sponsored Link
eBay Raises Price of Packaging with New UK Supplier

eBay sellers in the UK will pay more for eBay-branded packaging beginning May 1, 2021. eBay informed sellers that the higher prices were due to increased demand and the rising cost of packaging materials.

eBay also said it was changing the supplier of the packaging available in the eBay Packaging store.

eBay gives packaging credits to Store subscribers, and it noted that it would not increase those credits when the higher prices take effect:

“Please note that there is no impact to future monthly packaging vouchers in £10 and £20 variants offered to eBay stores subscribers. These will still be issued from the first day of every month. There are over 40 SKU types available to you, priced between £10-£20 in line with the voucher values.”

You can find the full announcement on the eBay UK Announcement board (where there was no mention of any impact in other markets, such as US or Canada).

