Tophatter Is for Online Shoppers Who Want to Play Around

Discount marketplace Tophatter announced new integrated games to make online shopping more fun and engaging. Earlier this month, it said customers could earn points and redeem rewards, giving them an edge when bidding on products.

Tophatter operates at the intersection of marketplaces, gaming, and discovery retail, a spokesperson told EcommerceBytes,

“This enhancement has doubled the average number of hours users spend daily on the app, demonstrating the importance of customer engagement as it relates to overall brand and transactional value,” she said.

The marketplace has over 35 million customers worldwide. “Tophatter’s mobile discovery marketplace is selling more than 100,000 items per day that deliver up to 80% discounts off retail prices and nearly every item is sold in less than 90 seconds.”

The following excerpt explains how the new features work:

Users can now earn points by participating in two games: Quests and Treasure Spin. Quests appear as a set of daily and weekly challenges where customers can earn points by completing tasks while shopping, such as viewing products or placing bids. To play Treasure Spin, customers simply spin a digital wheel to earn points, cards, and more. A total of 1.2B points have been earned of which approximately 900M points have been spent in the points economy.

Customers can currently use the points in the online Card Store toward three types of cards that elevate their ecommerce experience or to unlock other features within the app. To date, shoppers have purchased 2.8 million cards. The cards include:

Win Skins: The skins adjust the look and feel of virtual auctions, adding special effects to bidders’ screens such as fireworks or a dancing llama.

Functional Cards: These cards can change the function of an auction when played. For example, the Snipe Card allows users to place a last minute bid on an item without resetting the clock to secure a near-guaranteed purchase.

Credit Cards: The Credit Cards are redeemable for $0.50 – $5.00 off a purchase.

Mystery Packs: Mystery Packs come in two sizes and include a mix of three to five cards. Mystery Packs can include a $5 or $20 credit card, respectively.

You can find the full announcement on PRNewswire.com.