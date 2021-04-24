Bonanza Spring Sale Open to All Sellers

Online marketplace Bonanza invited sellers to participate in its sitewide Spring Sale, which is powered by a special coupon code.

The company explained: “Bonanza will be hosting another community-wide DIY sale this spring; from May 5 – May 12. Every seller can join the spring sale by creating a coupon with the code “SpringSale2021″. Each seller can set their own discount for the code.”

It encouraged sellers to post on social media using the following hashtags: #BonanzaSpringSale, #SpringSale, #shopBonanza, #BonanzaMarket, #Sale, and #CommunitySale. “We’ll be posting to all social media with shareable announcements of the sale,” it said.

In addition to promoting the sale on social media, Bonanza will also promote the sale through an email campaign to marketplace buyers and posting to its Deals & Promotions community forum.

A warning to sellers: Bonanza coupons “stack,” meaning if you have any other coupons that are active, buyers can use more than one.

