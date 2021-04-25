Sponsored Link
eBay Rolls Out Custom Coupon Capability

eBay sellers who pay extra to have a Store on the platform can now customize coupons to entice shoppers to buy. eBay had announced the new capability as part of the Spring Seller Update on March 3, 2021.

The new coupons, available in Seller Hub under the Marketing tab, lets sellers create and share custom discount codes that buyers can apply at checkout. The new feature replaces the previous “codeless” coupons tool.

Sellers may not offer shipping promotions in coded coupons. But sellers can print coupons and include them inside packages – for example, they might create a code called “REPEAT5” and offer “$5 off your next purchase” by using the “Print a coded coupon note” option on the Seller Hub Orders tab.

eBay provided the following examples of how sellers could use coded coupons:

  • Show codes publicly on eBay.com or share them privately through your own marketing channels
  • Send a printed coupon code in your orders to encourage repeat purchases
  • Control your marketing spend by setting a maximum budget, specific start and end dates, and expiration dates
  • Set conditions such as a per-customer usage limit or minimum spend

“To create a coupon code, go to “Promotions” in your Seller Hub Marketing tab, and select “Coupon” in the “Create a promotion” menu,” eBay explained in Friday’s announcement on the Announcement Board where it also provided screenshots to illustrate how to find and use the new feature.

Let us know how you’re using them (or plan to use them) and how effective they are in boosting sales.

