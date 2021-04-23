USPS Expands Package Pickup to More Locations

Some sellers who print postage online take advantage of the US Postal Service’s Package Pickup service, handing off their outgoing packages to mail carriers. But apparently it’s not available everywhere. This week, the USPS said it had expanded Package Pickup to more areas across the nation.

Currently USPS Package Pickup is available in 41,900 ZIP Codes, and it added 16 Zip Codes.

Here’s more information the Postal Service provided in the announcement:

The service allows customers to schedule a parcel collection at no additional charge when their mail is delivered or collected the next day as part of a USPS carrier’s regular delivery or on a designated day.

All packages must have prepaid postage in order to use the service.

There’s no limit to the number of packages that can be left for a pickup.

Eligible products available for Package Pickup are:

• Priority Mail;

• Priority Mail Express;

• First-Class Package Service;

• International;

• USPS Returns;

• Parcel Return Service;

• Business Reply Mail Parcel; and

• Merchandise Return Service.

Sellers can schedule pickups Monday – Saturday until 2:00 AM CT on the day of the pickup. Individual items cannot exceed 70 pounds or 130 inches in total length and girth. If you’re new to the service, be sure to read the details and restrictions on the USPS website.

The announcement was posted to the Link newsletter for employees.