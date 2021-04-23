Etsy Counts on Mother’s Day for Sales Boost

Mother’s Day may be the “mother of all mail days,” according to fictional postal carrier Newman of tv sitcom Seinfeld, but it’s also arguably the “mother of all shopping holidays” for online marketplace Etsy.

Executives have openly discussed the fact that many shoppers think of Etsy only for special occasions, and it’s trying to get them to think of its marketplace for more “purchase occasions.” But that doesn’t stop the company from taking advantage of traditional gifting occasions when they come along.

Etsy has been promoting its marketplace as a source of Mother’s Day gifts in marketing emails and social media posts. It didn’t share details of its Mother’s Day marketing campaign, but its strategy includes engaging sellers to help.

This week, Etsy encouraged sellers to march over to their social networking accounts and promote their Etsy store to attract Mother’s Day shoppers.

As it did for Valentine’s Day, Etsy created hashtags and graphics sellers could use when posting on social media, and it opened a thread on its discussion board where sellers could publish a link from Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, or TikTok where they promoted an Etsy Mother’s Day gift.

Etsy also asked sellers to update their social media profiles to include a link to their Etsy Shop – “It’s a quick and easy way for people who discover your items on social media to find your shop.”

This year, Etsy got kudos on social media for giving customers a chance to opt out of receiving Mother’s Day marketing emails. In mid-March, Etsy sent the following message to customers:

“We understand that Mother’s Day can be a difficult time for some. If you’d rather not receive emails from us about Mother’s Day this year, let us know by clicking on the button below. We’ll still keep you in the loop about one-of-a-kind finds we think you’ll love, just without the Mother’s Day messages.”

Note that some sellers believe there is a risk in sending traffic to Etsy from social media, check out this article from February.