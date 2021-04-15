Law Firm Alleges Shipping Carrier Charged Buyers Misleading Fees

A law firm in Canada is going to court over allegations that shipping courier DHL misrepresented its fees to recipients.

CBC News reported on Thursday: “Court documents claim that DHL leads customers to believe that fees they must pay once a parcel arrives from out of the country are government import and tax fees — when a large portion of them are actually going to DHL as a “processing fee.””

“At issue in the proposed class action is how transparent the company is about the fees it charges customers,” CBC News wrote.

CBC contacted DHL for a response and said a company spokesperson said it does not comment “on active legal matters.”

Read more about the proposed class action lawsuit and more about the allegations regarding the alleged hidden fees on the CBC.ca website.

Thanks to the reader who forwarded us the link.