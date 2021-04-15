Etsy to Provide New Weekly Performance Report: by Email

Etsy will provide a new “Weekly Performance Report” that sellers can opt to receive via email, it announced on Thursday.

Etsy said it developed the new report based on feedback from a survey of 1,029 US sellers conducted January 6 – 22, 2020 (though we suspect it meant to write 2021). “You told us that you want more personalized data about your shop performance, and insights relevant to your category and selling experience,” Etsy wrote in the announcement.

Etsy described the information being provided in the new feature as follows: “In each report you’ll find updates like your shop performance for the past 7 days, personalized listing stats, and shop optimization tips and opportunities!”

Sellers who wish to sign up for the weekly email must go to their account settings, click the “Emails” tab, and under “Your Subscriptions,” check the box next to “News and features.”

We would add one more step: be sure to email ina@EcommerceBytes.com if you receive information about news or tips in the emails. You can find the full announcement on the Etsy Announcement board.