Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

A Chance to Chat with eBay CEO Jamie Iannone

Ina Steiner
eBay
A Chance to Chat with eBay CEO Jamie Iannone

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone has kicked off a new feature in which he profiles eBay sellers in Seller Spotlight videos.

“In my new video series, Seller Spotlight, I’ll be sitting down with eBay sellers from all over the world to hear their stories, successes and challenges,” the CEO wrote on LinkedIn.

It’s not clear how to get the attention of the CEO in order to be considered for the feature, or what kinds of sellers eBay is looking for. In the first episode, Iannone spoke with vintage fashion seller Julie Yoo about her store’s focus on “recommerce,” which you can watch on LinkedIn. (We tried to find the video on Facebook, YouTube, and the eBay Seller Announcement board with no luck.)

You can also find a profile of Yoo on the eBay corporate blog from July.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply