A Chance to Chat with eBay CEO Jamie Iannone

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone has kicked off a new feature in which he profiles eBay sellers in Seller Spotlight videos.

“In my new video series, Seller Spotlight, I’ll be sitting down with eBay sellers from all over the world to hear their stories, successes and challenges,” the CEO wrote on LinkedIn.

It’s not clear how to get the attention of the CEO in order to be considered for the feature, or what kinds of sellers eBay is looking for. In the first episode, Iannone spoke with vintage fashion seller Julie Yoo about her store’s focus on “recommerce,” which you can watch on LinkedIn. (We tried to find the video on Facebook, YouTube, and the eBay Seller Announcement board with no luck.)

You can also find a profile of Yoo on the eBay corporate blog from July.