Bonanza Kicks Off Social Media Campaign on April 7

Bonanza is kicking off a social media marketing campaign on April 7th and invited users to help it amplify the message and drive traffic to the site.

The online marketplace reminded sellers that when they add their referral ID to their posts, they pay no commission fee from the resulting traffic to their Bonanza booth.

“We’re going to be hitting Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on the week of April 7th with shareable posts,” Shelly Breuer (aka BonanzaShelly) wrote in a Bonanza blog post announcing the initiative.

“We’ve put together a trickle-down campaign to raise awareness for the Bonanza site that will benefit all sellers. Let’s flood social media in a sort of spirit week at Bonanza,” she wrote.

The campaign will use the hashtags #shopBonanza, #Bonanzamarket, and #Bonanza. “During the week of April 7th, visit our social media pages and follow us. Share our Get the Word Out campaign posts with your community.”

The post contains links to the marketplace’s pages on social media, the full post is on this page of the Bonanza blog.