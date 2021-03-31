Amazon Turns to Sellers to Fill Spring Clearance Shelves

Amazon is again turning to sellers to fill clearance shelves in its Amazon Outlet store, which it tags, “Overstock items at under-budget prices.”

Amazon told sellers who store inventory in its warehouses through the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program that Amazon Outlet provides them the opportunity to improve inventory health. “Featuring products via Amazon Outlet can help you boost sales, improve cash flow, optimize inventory levels, and reduce storage fees,” it wrote in an announcement on Wednesday – and said there were no additional fees to participate.

Amazon hates slow moving inventory, and it’s looking for seasonal items, telling sellers it will highlight certain categories on Amazon Outlet, giving increased exposure to eligible items in categories such as Lawn & Garden, Sports, Outdoors, Tools & Home improvement, and Apparel in the outlet store. “Customers who often shop in these categories will be able to find outlet through Amazon home page advertising, direct email, and more.”

You can find the full post for FBA sellers on Amazon Seller Central.