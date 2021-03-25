Sponsored Link
Meg Whitman Joins Former eBay CEO Devin Wenig on GM Board

Former eBay CEO Meg Whitman is joining the Board of Directors of General Motors Co. (GM) effective today. Whitman served as eBay CEO from 1998-2008 and was most recently President of Quibi.

Also serving on the GM board: former eBay CEO Devin Wenig, who was re-elected last year despite revelations of his association with a criminal cyberstalking scandal that became public in June that brought federal charges against six of his former underlings (with a seventh charged the following month).

The Board will stand for election at GM’s annual shareholders meeting on June 14, 2021. The company’s proxy materials will be distributed at the end of April.

Whitman said, “I have tremendous respect for the commitments Mary (Barra) and her team are making and the culture they have been building. GM’s growth strategy has all the elements of a startup but with far greater scale, millions of customers and a strong underlying business. This makes it a very exciting time to join the Board.”

Also joining the GM board today was Mark Tatum, Deputy Commissioner of the National Basketball Association.

