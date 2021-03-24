eBay Adds Scan-and-List Feature for Certain Trading Cards

eBay promised to take a vertical approach to its website, so instead of one-size-fits-all policies and features, it would offer flexibility in order to account for different types of items.

But what we’re seeing is customization in only a few categories, and this week saw another example of that playing out.

eBay announced on Wednesday it will soon launch a feature to make it faster for sellers to list certain types of trading cards.

It’s easy to see why eBay is working hard to appeal to buyers and sellers in the sneakers category – sneaker platform StockX presumably took some share away from eBay as it grew in popularity.

It’s harder to see why eBay is making such a move in trading cards, unless it sees it as a guinea pig for collectibles as a whole.

Here’s an excerpt of Wednesday’s announcement that will make it possible to scan-and-list certain trading cards quickly:

“Beginning in late April, sellers will be able to scan their trading cards using eBay’s mobile apps for iOS and Android to create a listing in half the time. The new selling tool will support Magic the Gathering cards at launch and expand to Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! in May, followed by sports trading cards and other collective card games later this year.”

Let us know what you think; you can find the full announcement on the eBay corporate blog.