Amazon Adds Shopping to Its Amazon Music App

Amazon is adding shopping to its Amazon Music app. Artist merchandise will now appear in the Amazon Music app on participating artists’ pages, side-by-side with their songs, albums, live streams, and music videos.

“By seamlessly tying artist merch and music together in the app, fans in the US can now easily shop a genre-spanning selection of merchandise, a majority of which is available with Prime shipping for Prime members,” Amazon stated in Wednesday’s announcement.

Amazon also set up an online store, the Amazon Music Merch Shop, “a comprehensive shopping experience on Amazon.com, developed and curated by the Amazon Music team.”

It’s a brilliant merchandising move, since the two features will feed off one another – people who use Amazon Music may buy merchandise, and Amazon can market the music service to shoppers who discover items in the new music merchandise store.

It appears Amazon is limiting merchandise offered in the music merch store to items authorized by musicians.

Amazon customers have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music, while Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs through Amazon Music. It also offers a premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 70 million songs and the latest new releases.

You can find the full press release on AboutAmazon.com.