Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Amazon Warns Sellers It Will Dispose of ‘Unsuitable’ Goods

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon Warns Sellers It Will Dispose of Unsuitable Goods

Amazon won’t necessarily wait for a seller to prove their inventory is not fake or illegal before the company will dispose of it, according to a new policy announced this week. It applies to sellers who participate in its Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program.

“Under the new policy, if we suspect that you may have been engaged in the sale of counterfeit products or other illegal goods, we may require additional information about the affected Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) inventory,” Amazon wrote. That part isn’t new, but it went on to announce: “If you do not provide the requested information, or we investigate and find that the inventory constitutes unsuitable units, we may dispose of it.”

Some sellers aren’t sure that part of the policy is new either.

One seller said they didn’t see a problem with Amazon cracking down on counterfeit or illegal goods – most sellers would welcome it, they said. However, there should be a real, factual basis for alleging a seller is selling counterfeit goods, the seller said on the Amazon Announcement Board comments.

Amazon’s “unsuitable inventory investigations” policy takes effect on March 19, 2021, you can find the announcement on Amazon Seller Central.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply