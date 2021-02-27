USPS Warns Memphis Backlog Is Impacting Entire Air Network

The US Postal Service is moving some mail from air to surface transport due to a backlog at its Memphis hub, it warned in a new alert today, February 27, 2021:

Continued Weather Impacts to Air and Surface Transportation

Due to the impacts of last week’s winter storm the Postal Service’s Memphis hub has experienced a significant backlog. This has impacted our entire air network resulting in impacts to some surface/facilities, with Dallas and Memphis receiving the biggest impacts. In an effort to clear this backlog as expeditiously as possible, we have moved some mail from air to surface and are adding extra surface transportation. We will continue to manage the situation throughout the weekend.

We thank you for your patience as we work through these issues and will provide updates to our progress.