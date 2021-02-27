Sponsored Link
USPS Warns Memphis Backlog Is Impacting Entire Air Network

USPS Shifts Away from Air Transport due to Backlog in Memphis

The US Postal Service is moving some mail from air to surface transport due to a backlog at its Memphis hub, it warned in a new alert today, February 27, 2021:

Continued Weather Impacts to Air and Surface Transportation

Due to the impacts of last week’s winter storm the Postal Service’s Memphis hub has experienced a significant backlog. This has impacted our entire air network resulting in impacts to some surface/facilities, with Dallas and Memphis receiving the biggest impacts. In an effort to clear this backlog as expeditiously as possible, we have moved some mail from air to surface and are adding extra surface transportation. We will continue to manage the situation throughout the weekend.

We thank you for your patience as we work through these issues and will provide updates to our progress.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

3 thoughts on “USPS Warns Memphis Backlog Is Impacting Entire Air Network”

  2. Oooooh. First it was COVID and now the weather? Seriously? What’s next? Blame it on World War 3?

    How about USPS actually taking responsibility and firing a few lazy employees as an example so that the rest of them will behave!

    1. It took a FED EX OVERNIGHT Express package over 9 days to get to us that came thru Memphis and another 5 days last week. We have a UPS package as well that is in Memphis that was shipped over a week ago and still delayed. So, it has nothing to do with USPS “lazy employees.” Wait until next month when the $1400 check come out and extra unemployment boost, the delays will start again and has nothing to do with “lazy employees.”

