The US Postal Service is moving some mail from air to surface transport due to a backlog at its Memphis hub, it warned in a new alert today, February 27, 2021:
Continued Weather Impacts to Air and Surface Transportation
Due to the impacts of last week’s winter storm the Postal Service’s Memphis hub has experienced a significant backlog. This has impacted our entire air network resulting in impacts to some surface/facilities, with Dallas and Memphis receiving the biggest impacts. In an effort to clear this backlog as expeditiously as possible, we have moved some mail from air to surface and are adding extra surface transportation. We will continue to manage the situation throughout the weekend.
We thank you for your patience as we work through these issues and will provide updates to our progress.
3 thoughts on “USPS Warns Memphis Backlog Is Impacting Entire Air Network”
The backlog they’re talking about has literally been compounding for the last four MONTHS. Last week’s storm? Haha, that’s a good one!
Oooooh. First it was COVID and now the weather? Seriously? What’s next? Blame it on World War 3?
How about USPS actually taking responsibility and firing a few lazy employees as an example so that the rest of them will behave!
It took a FED EX OVERNIGHT Express package over 9 days to get to us that came thru Memphis and another 5 days last week. We have a UPS package as well that is in Memphis that was shipped over a week ago and still delayed. So, it has nothing to do with USPS “lazy employees.” Wait until next month when the $1400 check come out and extra unemployment boost, the delays will start again and has nothing to do with “lazy employees.”