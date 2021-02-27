Sellers Can Print Labels for Google Orders in ShipStation

ShipStation has integrated with Buy on Google, allowing its sellers to print shipping labels for Google orders along with orders from other channels.

Buy on Google is a checkout experience that allows shoppers to easily purchase products directly from retailers on Google.

“ShipStation’s integration with Google will benefit all of our merchants,” said Krish Iyer, Head of Industry Relations and Partnerships at ShipStation, “whether you’re a small, local business, a multi-channel retailer, or a global brand.”

“Across the board, our sellers will now be able to seamlessly pull their Buy on Google orders into ShipStation, making it easier than ever for them to sell on one of the largest channels in the world, all while efficiently managing their shipping workflows and returns,” he said.

ShipStation announced the new integration with Buy on Google on Thursday, calling it a “win-win for both ShipStation and merchants using Google.”

“Existing ShipStation merchants that begin using the integration will acquire new customers and create a stronger connection with the ones they already have with more ease, which allows Google to add thousands of new ShipStation merchants to its selling platform,” the company said.

Sellers can learn more on ShipStation.com.