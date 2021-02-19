eBay and Amazon Advise Sellers on Weather Delays

eBay and Amazon advised sellers about weather delays as winter storms had a severe impact on those living in Texas and elsewhere this week where shipping and delivery were ground to a halt.

eBay updated its initial post on Wednesday and said it was displaying a message about delays buyers when they checked tracking information. “Winter weather conditions are still disrupting transportation lines across parts of the US. We previously announced seller protections for these weather delays and we are expanding those to also cover defects resulting from transactions you cancelled,” eBay wrote in the announcement.

Amazon posted a banner on its site this week (in at least some areas it read, “Extended delivery time due to weather in your area”).

Amazon also posted an announcement for sellers impacted by the severe winter storms. “If the storm and any resulting seller-fulfilled order issues affect your performance metrics, please include a brief description of how your business was impacted when you respond to any related performance notification in Seller Central. We will mitigate any impact to your account health as a result of the severe weather and its effects on your operations.”

Amazon provided some actions sellers could take “to help protect your business,” such as temporarily setting seller-fulfilled listings to inactive.”

The announcement on Amazon Seller Central generated much comment. One seller responded by asking if Amazon sellers shipping to Texas would get dinged for delays.