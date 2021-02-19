Etsy Asks Sellers to Sign Petition on European Digital Service Taxes

Etsy asked sellers to sign an online petition on the issue of Digital Service Taxes. The invitation came in the form of a post on its Announcement board on February 16th.

In the announcement, which follows, Etsy said it would continue to cover the costs of Digital Service Taxes at least until July:

As many of you may already know, a number of European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, and Turkey, recently enacted Digital Service Taxes (DSTs). We understand this is the last thing you want to worry about, but since this can impact your bottom line, we want to invite you to join our advocacy for clear and simple tax policies.

Although intended to target digital giants, small businesses often bear the costs of DSTs, either in the form of higher fees or reduced investments, like marketing, that a platform can make in local communities.

We hope and expect the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to come to a fair and consistent multinational agreement before July. This new agreement would replace the need for individual digital taxes. Until then, we will continue to cover the cost of DSTs and let you know of any changes well in advance.

