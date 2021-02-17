Etsy Lets Buyers Round Up Orders for Charity

Etsy is letting buyers round up orders for its Uplift Fund that gives to nonprofits across the US that work to remove barriers to entrepreneurship such as a lack of digital education and training, funding, and insufficient access to health insurance and paid leave.

“Starting today, shoppers in the United States who are purchasing from sellers with Etsy Payments can round up their order total to the nearest dollar and donate the change to Etsy’s Uplift Fund,” Etsy announced.

“For example, if a shopper’s order total is $25.55, they can round up their order to $26 and donate $0.45—and all that spare change can really add up. The Uplift Fund contributes to nonprofits that work to create paths to entrepreneurship for everyone.”

Etsy told sellers that shoppers will see the order total, including their donation, when they check out. But the company said nothing would change for sellers: “the order total, not including their donation, will be available in your payment account like any other order (minus any applicable seller fees, as usual).”

We asked Etsy if sellers would have to pay the payment-processing fees on the total amount (including the “spare change” portion), and if it would appear on their 1099-Ks. A spokesperson pointed us to the following response a staff member made in the comments section of the post in the Etsy Seller Handbook:

“The buyer’s donation is a completely separate charge to the order total amount. You won’t pay any fees on the donation amount. Nothing changes for you as the seller if a buyer donates when purchasing an item from your shop on Etsy. Any applicable seller fees will be calculated based on the order total as usual. The order total, not including any donation and minus any applicable fees, is what will be available in your payment account like any other order.”

You can read more about the program on the Etsy Seller Handbook.