eBay Adds Limits to Invoiced Currency

Sellers who want to change currencies on their eBay invoices will be limited next month. eBay sent an email to some sellers on Wednesday explaining the new policy.

We’re not clear if this is part of the new terms eBay introduced for its Managed Payments program that takes effect on March 17, 2021 for sellers who completed the payments onboarding process prior to January 17, 2021.

Yesterday, we wrote about eBay’s notification to sellers on February 16, 2021, announcing it was phasing out its monthly invoices and would instead hold back fees when it disburses sellers’ sales proceeds (payouts). It would seem if eBay was phasing out invoices, currency would be a moot point – eventually.

The subject line and text of the email eBay sent to sellers today, February 17, 2021 follows below:

Changing currencies on eBay invoices will be limited starting March 17, 2021

Starting March 17, 2021, eBay will no longer offer sellers the option to change their invoiced currency to non-US currency on their eBay invoices. If you are currently receiving eBay invoices in a currency other than US dollars, you will continue to receive your invoices in your selected currency. Beginning March 17, you will only be able to change your non-US currency to US dollars. We are making this change to create a streamlined user experience for seller disbursements and charges when you join managed payments.

Most US sellers are already billed in US dollars. The change will affect a small percentage of sellers who currently use foreign currencies on their eBay invoices.

Thank you for selling on eBay,

Your Selling Team