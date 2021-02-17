eBay Shipping Badges Shown to Shoppers Get More Specific

eBay is replacing its “Fast ‘n Free” badge that shows shoppers when an item ships fast and free. eBay told sellers on Wednesday, “To make your shipping speeds more visible and help improve your sales, we’re replacing the Fast ‘N Free badge with a new message that shows shipping speed up front, making it easier for buyers to identify listings with the fastest arrival.”

The Fast ‘N Free badge had highlighted listings with shipping speeds of 4 business days or less, but it didn’t include any other details that buyers look for, eBay said.

The updated shipping message will include shipping speed, from next day up to 4 business days – for example, “Free 2 day shipping.”

The View Item, cart, and checkout pages will show the new shipping message along with a “get it by” estimated delivery date such as “Get it by Fri, Jan 1.”

eBay said listings where sellers specify they ship items in 4 days or less for free will automatically show the new shipping speed messages. But it said it wasn’t changing how it estimated delivery dates, which will continue to be based on the seller’s handling time, location, and the delivery services offered.

You can find the announcement and see what the new badge looks like on the eBay Seller Announcement Board, and find even more information on this page of the eBay website. And please let us know how this will impact you in the comments below.