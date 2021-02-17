Amazon Asks Users Which Alexa Gadgets to Build

Amazon introduced a new program that asks users to help decide which Alexa-powered devices to build next.

“The idea is simple,” Amazon stated in its announcement: “We’ll periodically present you with some of our favorite concepts, and you tell us which ones you want to see built by pre-ordering them. If a concept reaches its pre-order goal in 30 days, we’ll begin to build it—and supporters like you will be among the first to get their hands on it.”

Alexa Build It seems inspired by crowdfunding programs like Kickstarter (and is somewhat reminiscent of invention platform Quirky).

“When you pre-order,” Amazon explained, “you will lock in a special price, and you’ll only be charged if and when the product ships. If the pre-order goal is not met, the product will not be built, and you won’t be charged. It’s low risk, high reward, and a whole lot of fun.”

The Day 1 Edition page on Amazon.com shows the three inaugural prototypes, including a “Smart Sticky Note Printer – Ask Alexa to print sticky notes.”