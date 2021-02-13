From the Editor – February 14, 2021

Mark your calendars: in 2 weeks, eBay will hold a Seller Check-in to discuss the Spring Seller Update. Wednesday’s EcommerceBytes Blog post, where you can make predictions about what changes are coming, has details and a link to our guide to Seller Updates that answers questions such as, what is the eBay Seller Update, when did eBay start its practice of announcing Seller Updates, and where can I find eBay Seller Updates?

Many sellers struggle with and object to the frequency and execution of changes made by selling venues, as readers always make clear in each year’s Sellers Choice Awards.

In today’s issue, we present the results of the 12th annual Sellers Choice Awards for online marketplaces, where sellers gave detailed feedback about the joys and pitfalls of selling.

We get a lot of questions from readers about the best platform on which to sell – this gives you a chance to hear from sellers about their take on online marketplaces. From the traditional marketplaces to social selling apps, readers are not limiting themselves to one platform on which to sell.

If you missed it, tax guru Barbara Weltman wrote a guide on what online sellers need to know about IRS Form 1099-K, found in Monday’s Newsflash.

