Sellers Invited to Sell on Hudson’s Bay Marketplace

Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay (aka, La Baie D’Hudson) invited third-party sellers to join a new marketplace it will launch this year on its existing platform, thebay.com

The Bay, as the retailer is known colloquially, was incorporated in 1670, making it North America’s oldest company; it operates 88 full-line locations in addition to its ecommerce website.

In an announcement inviting “quality vendors” to join “hundreds of new merchants,” Hudson’s Bay said the online marketplace is part of its digital-first strategic evolution.

The company informed sellers that it’s looking for products that fall within its current assortment of apparel, home, beauty and accessories, as well as new product categories.

Vendors can apply through the online application portal via Google Docs, where it asks them for information about their brand; whether they have a distribution center in Canada or the US; how many retailers carry their brand; and whether they sell on any other marketplaces.

According to Chainstore Age, “Like Hudson’s Bay e-commerce site, the marketplace will be restricted to Canadian customers,” but said it could expand the online marketplace to the US.

Hudson’s Bay retail stores have struggled due to the pandemic, and in January it announced 600 layoffs that a spokesperson told Burnaby Now represented less than 5% of the company’s total workforce.

You can find the announcement on Businesswire.com.