eBay Extends Protections to Sellers Impacted by Northeast Storm

eBay announced Tuesday it would extend seller protections to those impacted by this week’s storm in the Northeast.

eBay advised sellers to communicate with buyers and extend handling time on listings if they expected delays.

eBay further advised sellers how it would protect them:

If your business is impacted, eBay will automatically protect your seller performance, including:

Your late shipment rate

Your valid tracking upload rate

“Item not received” cases due to late delivery as long as you uploaded tracking and have a physical scan from the carrier before a case was opened

We will also remove any associated negative and neutral feedback and these cases will not impact your service metrics rating.

Please note: You may see late shipments due to this weather event on your seller dashboard, but they will be removed before your next seller performance evaluation.

You can find the full post on the eBay Announcement board.