Amazon Sales Grew 44% in the 4th Quarter 2020

Amazon grew sales by 40% in North America in the 4th quarter of 2020, 57% internationally, and its AWS division grew 28%, for consolidated sales growth of 44% (or 42% currency neutral).

Amazon announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and full-year results, as well as making a bombshell announcement that its founder Jeff Bezos would be stepping down from his role as CEO – see the AuctionBytes Blog.

Amazon said it had a record-breaking holiday season, delivering more than a billion toys, home, fashion, electronics, beauty, and personal care products to customers worldwide.

CNBC noted the $125.6 billion in consolidated net sales was the first $100 billion quarter, noting it followed a “holiday and pandemic shopping surge.”

Some excerpts of its earnings press release of particular interest to readers follow:

Fourth Quarter 2020

Net sales increased 44% to $125.6 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $87.4 billion in fourth quarter 2019. Excluding the $1.7 billion favorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 42% compared with fourth quarter 2019.

Operating income increased to $6.9 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with operating income of $3.9 billion in fourth quarter 2019.

Net income increased to $7.2 billion in the fourth quarter, or $14.09 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.3 billion, or $6.47 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2019.

Full Year 2020

Net sales increased 38% to $386.1 billion, compared with $280.5 billion in 2019. Excluding the $1.4 billion favorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the year, net sales increased 37% compared with 2019.

Operating income increased to $22.9 billion, compared with operating income of $14.5 billion in 2019.

Net income increased to $21.3 billion, or $41.83 per diluted share, compared with net income of $11.6 billion, or $23.01 per diluted share, in 2019.

Empowering Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

“The 2020 holiday season was the best ever for independent businesses selling on Amazon—nearly all of which are small and medium-sized businesses—with worldwide sales growing over 50% compared to the same period in 2019. Sellers surpassed $4.8 billion in worldwide sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, growing about 60% from the previous year. During the holiday season as a whole, small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. sold nearly one billion products in Amazon’s store.”

You can find the full press release with charts and details on the AboutAmazon.com website.